By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals, Apapa, Lagos, took part in sponsoring this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking is observed on June 26 annually.

APM Terminals Apapa also participated in activities organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Apapa Area Command, to mark the day.

Speaking on the event, Legal and Corporate Affairs General Manager at APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinenye Mirian Deinde, said, “It was a collaborative and interactive workshop comprising of participants in the maritime industry and port community.”

While the audience included secondary school students, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), government enforcement agencies, community leaders and traditional rulers from the community as well as other port stakeholders, terminal operators had the highest representation of the corporate stakeholder group.

“This shows commitment to partner with the NDLEA to curb the menace of drugs coming in through the seaport,” Deinde said.

Also speaking, the Government Relations Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Daniel, said, “APM Terminals was a proud supporter and sponsor of this year’s program and this gesture was highly appreciated by the NDLEA. We look forward to more collaboration with the NDLEA towards building a drug-free Nigeria.”

“The fight against drug abuse is a collective one which requires the involvement of everyone not just enforcement agencies,” Daniel added.

The highlight of the day was the lecture given by a retired Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, Dr. Wale Ige.

Ige enjoined all participants to play an active role in preventing the importation, sale, distribution and consumption of drugs.

