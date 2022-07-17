The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Mr. Peters Omaruaye has visited the Ughelli North Local Government Area APGA party Executive and members to strategize ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Senatorial Candidate was accompanied on the visit by Dr. Mrs. Janet Oyubu , Coach Erikefe- the Sapele Local Government APGA Chairman, Mr. Elvis Ayomanor- the Sapele Constituency House of Assembly Candidate, Chief Lawrence Esiso- State Executive member, Hon. Reuben Omaruaye and Others were received by large members of the party Faithfuls.

Receiving the APGA Senatorial Candidate at the party Secretary, the party leader, Chief John Taiga popular known as the Lord Mayor assured Mr. Omaruaye that Ughelli North APGA will carry out a massive campaign and mobilize voters to vote for the APGA Senatorial Candidate.

The Ughelli North APGA Leader described Mr. Omaruaye as a man of impeccable character who has been in the struggle for Urhobo emancipation for over a decade now.

Taiga however lamented the nonavailability of Voters machines to register eligible voters.

Responding, the Senatorial Candidate, Omaruaye while thanking Ughelli North APGA party members for the warm reception given to him, promised Ughelli North APGA members that he will work towards bringing Voters machines to register eligible voters and urged them to sustain the good works that have helped the Ogboru political family to always win elections in Ughelli North and indeed the whole of Delta State, he also assured that it’s not business as usual anymore given the new innovations from INEC (BVAS) plus the new electoral law, insisting that their votes will surely count this time for all the APGA candidates from Chief Great Ogboru Governorship/ his Senate seat and all the other Candidates

Omaruaye had earlier visited his maternal home, Ohrerhe Community, Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area to seek their blessings.

The President of Ohrerhe Community, Chief Gilbert Omos Afatakpa while thanking Omaruaye for the visit and also to identify with his maternal people, hailed Omaruaye for taking a bold step to contest for the senatorial position.

The President pointed out that he has known Mr. Omaruaye for some years as a disciplined man who believes that when given the opportunity to represent Urhobo Nation in the Senate, he will fight for the general interest of the Urhobos.

He urged him not to relent but to continue to campaign and canvass for votes, assuring him that they will play their own part as a family and Community.