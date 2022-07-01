The leaders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State have applauded the emergence of Peters Omaruaye as the party’s Delta Central Senatorial candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking during the visit of the senatorial candidate to the Local Governments Area, Mr. Coach Erikefe, APGA Sapele LGA chairman, assured Omaruaye of total victory in the Local Government Area, in the forthcoming election.

Responding Omaruaye said he was overwhelmed with the crowd he met and most especially, the smiles on their faces alongside the confidence hovering in the atmosphere. He assured them of collective representation at the senate.

His words “we of the APGA, we are people of Character/Integrity, our Words are our Bond”.

He also urged them not to vote for him alone but, to vote for APGA candidates in totality; That Great Ovedje Ogboru and his team, have a lot in stock to offer Deltans.

Omaruaye went further to encourage those who are yet to get their PVCs should ensure they get theirs and also help others to get theirs too; that, it’s only with their PVCs they can change the narrative they long yearn for. He assured them that, with the help of the BVAS machine, their votes will surely count.

Present at the event were APGA Sapele LGA Secretary Eguono-Oghene Afaye, Engr. Elvis Ayemanor the House of Assembly APGA candidate for Sapele Constituency and other LGA and Ward Excos. while those in the entourage of the senatorial candidate include Chief Lawrence Esiso, Hon. Omaruaye Reuben, Arighor Felicia, Kpodudu. Andrew, Imoyin Omene Irho Victor E, Ogoda Luke, Osama Josephine, Vincent Gbogidi, Lawrence Erhigbare, and others