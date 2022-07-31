By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has advocated the need to allow Nigerians in the diaspora exercise their franchises in future elections without having to leave their countries of residence.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka made the advocacy at the weekend in London during a town hall meeting with young Nigerians in diaspora.

In his lead presentation, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard, Yakubu said Nigeria, with a growing population of over 200 million people, whose majority are in the youthful age, must as a matter of deliberate policy evolve deliberate programmes to not only accommodate the youth but initiate them into leadership programmes.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Young Nigerians in Diaspora As Stakeholders in the Birthing of The Next Dispensation”, Ajaka said; “I am of the conviction that the role of Nigerians in the diaspora as stakeholders in the birthing of the next dispensation should commence with the right of these Nigerians to vote for credible leaders in their respective host countries without necessarily traveling home to vote.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has in recent times recorded significant improvement in organizing elections that were widely acknowledged as credible, transparent, and acceptable. The Ekiti and Osun elections governorship elections were judged by local and international observers as credible and free from Executive interference, as was the case in the past.

“INEC’s next move is to start organizing the process for those in the diaspora to vote. By doing so, Nigerians living in other countries can exercise their franchise and be active participants in our collective quest to build a new and prosperous nation whose future should be entrusted to the youth.

“Similarly, the right of Nigerians in the Diaspora to vote during elections as critical stakeholders gives them the opportunity in the rebirth and of course, nurturing of our democracy and a better Nigeria. This provides Nigerians in the Diaspora the opportunity to vote for leaders with the zeal and commitment to move the nation forward and improve the lives of the citizenry.

“The lack of participation to vote during elections has continued to rob the nation of a huge voice in the decision-making process of choosing leaders for the country. I believe your participation will also spur you to contest for political offices and to make more contributions to the rebirth of the country”, he stated.

