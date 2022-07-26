By Godfrey Bivbere

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, announced the seizure of a container load of tramadol imported from Pakistan with street value of about N6 billion.

Customs Area Controller of Apapa Customs, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim Malanta, who disclosed this at the weekend said the drugs were concealed carefully with towels, but that through the eagle eyes of officers and the deployment of what he called “Forensic Manifest Management System” the drugs were discovered.

Details of the offensive items handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, by the Customs, according to Malanta, include “1x20ft container No. PCIU 0183241 laden with eighty-one (81) cartons of 250mg and sixty-nine (69) cartons of 225mg of tramadol tablets (Each carton contains 72 rolls, each roll contains 10 packs, each pack contains 10 sachets, and each sachet contains 10 tablets) totaling 150 cartons of tramadol tablets.” While receiving the container, Mr Ameh Inalegwu, Apapa Commander of NDLEA said that the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (Rtd) has expressed great pride in the Apapa Customs boss.