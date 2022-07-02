Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua needs a ‘brain transplant’ if he is to become a three-time world heavyweight champion by beating Oleksandr Usyk.

Froch believes the Watford-born Joshua has the body to take on Usyk, but questioned his mentality ahead of their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Usyk won their initial fight by unanimous decision, but now Joshua has a new trainer, Robert Garcia, who is thought to bring more aggression to the 32-year-old’s boxing style.

Froch told Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show: ‘Sometimes a change is good, but for Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk, he needs a brain transplant. He’s got all the physical attributes but I just don’t think he can beat him.’

Their previous encounter was only the second time Joshua has lost a professional bout, after being knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. Joshua will be eyeing up revenge against Usyk, especially after leaving his previous trainer Rob McCraken to obtain Garcia’s services.