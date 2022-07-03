By Ayo Onikoyi

Anita Okoye, estranged wife of Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of reunited P-Square singing duo has filed a divorce proceeding against her husband, citing infidelity as a major cause of action among others at an Abuja High Court.

According to the letter served to the singer by Anita’s lawyer, the mother of three implicated her estranged husband in an alleged affair with their housekeeper, Florence. She also released addresses of hotels and apartments the musician used as his love nest as part of evidence to strengthen her case.

Anita mentioned names and addresses of apartments and hotels which cannot be stated here for legal reasons.

Although Anita Isama Okoye and Peter Okoye (Rudeboy) are no strangers to the media’s tumultuous coverage of their marital trouble, this time it seems to be more nerve-wracking. Their love story stretches back to their days as undergraduate students at the University of Abuja.

The 34-year-old sparked rumors about her split from Rudeboy when she removed the couple’s wedding images off her Instagram account, @Anitaokoye, in 2021. After making the contentious decision, she gave her husband a divorce notice, prompting him to come to America and attempt to mediate the conflict with the aid of other family members. All of these efforts, however, proved fruitless.