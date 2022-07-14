.

•Block major roads in Awka

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

TRADERS at the Eke Awka market in the Anambra State capital and trycycle operators popularly known as keke yesterday blocked the major streets in Awka to protest the state goverment’s newly approved levies for them.

The development made it difficult for motorists to drive through the capital city for several hours, thereby causing traffic gridlock in most parts of the city.

Some of the trycycle operators said they were being asked to pay N15,000 to the keke union and N500 daily, which they stated, is too high.

According to them, the daily ticket used to be N450, adding that they were even appealing to the state government to reduce it because it is high, only for government to increase it.

For the traders, the state board of internal revenue approved N14,200 for them.

One of the traders said government agents commenced the enumeration of traders in the market on Tuesday and after the capturing of everybody, they were given a code number to go and pay into government approved banks.

The break down of the levies for the trades shows that market stall fee is N4,800.00, market development fee-N2,400.00, market traders fee N3,000.00, pollution /sanitation fee – N2,000.00, biometric market registration – N700.00 and market operation fee – N1,300.00

He said the traders were also charged N2000 for the capturing to cover stickers and identity cards, thus bringing the total amount to N14,200.

Although the state Commissioner for Commence , Dr. Obinna Ngonadi declined to comment on the matter, the chief press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo , Mr. Christian Aburime said the state government would, at appropriate time, issue a statement on the matter.