Despite the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which Nigeria is participating, the exploits of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA have continued to thrill Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

Amusan and Brume won gold and silver medals in the 100mH and long jump events respectively. Furthermore, Amusan created a new world record with a time of 12.12s to earn a mouth-watering $100,000 prize for creating the new record.

Former Nigeria international Track & Field star Mary Tombiri has not stopped celebrating Amusan’s historic feat at the championships. She said she wept when she saw the 25 year old mount the podium and heard the Nigeria national anthem being played during the presentation ceremony.

“I’m so filled with joy,” Tombori wrote in a message to Sports Vanguard, adding, “She got her groove in place at the right place. She’s awesome and a perfectionist.

“What a day to be a Nigerian!!! Our National anthem was played for the first time ever since the World Championships commenced in the year 1983. We shall keep to BUGA WON in sports and many more. Congratulations to Nigeria most consistent and sensational athletes in recent times, OluwaTobiloba Ayomide Amusan and Ese Brume.

“Extraordinary achievements in 2022 World Championships in Track & Fields World Record & Gold medal for Tobi in the 100m Hurdles and Silver medal for Ese in the Long Jump event. Tobi said

“God did that.

“Indeed, What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist!!!!”

Tombiri, who, together with Faith Idehen, Christy Opara-Thompson and Mary Onyali, won the gold medal in 4 x 100 metres relay at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, said, “you will agree with me in thanking Tobi Amusan, for providing a different and very positive narrative for Nigeria!

“I am weeping like a baby with goosebumps all over my arms! I see that really I love my Country Nigeria!”

