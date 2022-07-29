Following the new wave of viral hype songs on social media, super crowd controllers who are popularly known as hype men are being recognized, and are slowly taking over the Hip-Hop music industry with their energetic performances, and Aina Bamiyo Paul aka Alien Lamba is one of them.

According to the Abuja-based music artist and rapper, his love for the stage and showbiz made him study Theatre Arts at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

It was no wonder when the hype man eventually officially kicked off his music career in 2020 following the COVID lockdown with a rap tape titled “Drill Capsule” in collaboration with another artiste, Hybrid Sosa.

Drill music is a genre which is yet to properly infiltrate the Nigerian music scene, however, Alien Lamba’s drill tape ‘Drill Capsule’ shows that there is a huge potential for Afro-drill to thrive in Nigeria and be known around the globe just like the UK drill.

Afro-drill is here to stay and Alien Lamba, other drill artistes and rappers are contributing to the drill scene, by ensuring it gets bigger in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

His latest hit single ‘Airforce 1’ which was released in March 2022 is currently making waves and it is expected that the much anticipated video for it will drop soon.

RELATED NEWS