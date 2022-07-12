By Ebele Orakpo

Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association, AGSOBA, one of the oldest alumni associations in Nigeria, will celebrate the 114th Founder’s Day anniversary of her alma mater from 13th to 17th of July, 2022 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The four-day event with the theme: Breaking the Yoke of Drugs, Rituals and Cultism amongst Secondary School Students will see the alumni association commission a couple of projects, recognise outstanding Old Boys, induct the latest set of graduating students into the AGSOBA family as well as hold her annual General Meeting.

Speaking on the programme of events, President-General of AGSOBA, Chief Sunday Oduntan who is the Executive Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED, expressed delight at the pride of place the school occupies in the comity of legacy schools in Nigeria, promising that AGSOBA will continue to contribute to the growth and development of the school.

“Ours is a school like none other. Over the course of 114 years, the school has delivered matchless excellence in the academics, sports and even arts. We have produced some of the finest names across the Nigerian and indeed global space. This is our legacy, this is our heritage which we are very proud of,” he said.

While appreciating all old boys both home and abroad, Oduntan said: “From North America to the UK and Ireland; from Lagos to Abeokuta and Ibadan, we have gotten a strong alumni base that has continually given their finances to keep the school on the path of academic excellence.”

According to the organisers, the celebration will begin with a press conference on July 13, 2022. Other activities include a Valedictory Service and Call to AGSOBA, Staff Appreciation Dinner, Anniversary Lecture, a social Variety Night and the Annual General Meeting. Various projects in the school would be commissioned, followed by an Anniversary Dinner. There will also be Special Jumaat and Thanksgiving services.

Among the many great names produced by the Abeokuta Grammar School are businessman, and traditional ruler, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, the Osile of Oke ona Egba; popular Afro beat singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, his brothers, Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti and Beko Ransome-Kuti; Prof. Olufemi Peters, Vice- Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria; Mr. Tunde Kelani, ace filmmaker; Retd Air Vice-Marshal Al-Amin Daggash, former Chief of Defence Staff; Hon. Lanre Laoshe, former member, Federal House of Representatives; Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, popular Afro beat artist amongst others.