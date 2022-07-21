…arrests 9 kidnappers, over 189 others

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday said it has intercepted another explosive devices conveyed in a Mercedes Benz vehicle along Chiranchi Dorayi Quarters in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko disclosed this while displaying the recovered arms and ammunitions and also parading kidnappers along side other criminals arrested for various crimes in the state.

CP Dikko said the occupants of the vehicle conveying the explosive devices were stopped by his men for search but in the process opened fire on the operatives, abandoned the vehicle and fled.

According to him, “Team of Policemen led by CSP Alabi Lateef while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol along Chiranchi Dorayi Quarters Kano, in continuation of a case under investigation, intercepted a moving Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle. While they were about to stop and search the vehicle, the occupants opened fire on the Policemen and the Operatives engaged the hoodlums who ran away and abandoned the said Motor Vehicle.

“Search conducted by a team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN), the following items were recovered from the vehicle; (1) Three (3) A47 rifles with magazines fully loaded with Ninety (90) rounds of ammunition (2) Fourteen (14) empty shell of AK47 ammunitions (3) Three different mobile phones (4) different types of Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“A discreet investigation and arrests of hoodlums is in progress,” CP Dikko said.

The Police Chief however said the command has in the last 24 days succeeded in arresting 198 suspects for various crimes including nine kidnappers.

“From June 27th, 2022 to date, the Command arrested One Hundred and Ninety-Eight (198) suspects for major offences which include; Armed Robbery (42), Kidnapping (9), Car Theft (27), Fraud (16), Thuggery (92), Drug Abuse (12) and Human Trafficking (2), most of which were charged to court for prosecution.

“Items recovered include, Twenty-Five (25) Rifles, including Three (3) AK-47s, One (1) Micro Uzi, One (1) Pistol, One (1) Pump Action, Ten (10) locally made Pistols and Nine (9) Den Guns.

“Others include, One Hundred and Twenty-Two (122) Knives, Ninety-Six (96) Other Rod-made Sharp Weapons, Two Hundred and Sixty-Nine (269) Parcels and Two Hundred and Sixty-Five (265) Wraps of Dried Leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp valued Two Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand Naira (N2,725,000:00), Seventy-Four (74) Bottles of Suck and Die Substance and Two Hundred and Eighty (280) Pieces of Exol Tablets.

“In our effort to effectively Police Kano State, we intensify Community Policing engagements, constant raids of criminal hideouts and black spots, Intelligence-led and Visibility Policing, rapid response to distress calls, full adherence to the ethics of the Force and synergy with sister security agencies and community policing stakeholders,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Dikko however stated.

