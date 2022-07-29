.

Expected to take guber ticket from placeholder

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

SENATOR Magnus Abe has announced much anticipated defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) days after resigning membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move confirms reports that have trended in the rumour mills for weeks with Abe, long estranged from Rivers APC, boasting repeatedly in every fora that, “I will be on the 2023 ballot. That I can assure Rivers people.”

Announcing the move to SDP in a statement he signed and posted on his personal facebook wall, Abe stated,, “Yes I am and I have been a member of the social Democratic Party SDP.

“I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years. And will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people”.

With this development, the former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, is now expected to take over the Rivers SDP 2023 governorship ticket from current holder, Pronen Maurice.

