Afrobeats new music weekly roundup

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Burna Boy unveils pre-released single, Pheelz drops Finesse East Africa remix; Timaya, Victony, Gyakie and other new music released this week.

Grammy Award winning Afrobeats star- Burna Boy gave his fans a wonderful teaser of what to expect when his much anticipated 6th studio album- Love, Damini drops on July 8th. The African Giant performed the 13th track of the album- “For My Mind” ft. Ed Sheeran at the British star’s Wembley concert as he became the 2nd ever Afrobeats star (after Fireboy DML) to perform live at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium.

The ecstatic fans were thrilled by the performance of the love-themed song. We expect the upcoming album to be a hit as it is Burna Boy’s first since the historic Grammy Award Winning album- Twice as Tall).

This is the second time Burna Boy would be featuring Ed Sheeran. The other being on Stormzy’s hit song “Own It”.

Creative music producer, singer and song-writer- Pheelz has released the East African remix of his international hit single “Finesse” which features Tazanian artist Rayvanny and Theecember from Burundi. He released a snippet on Instagram of Theecember singing the remix. This would elate a lot of music fans in East Africa. It comes after Pheelz performed the song at the 2020 BET Awards pre-show as well as thrilling his esteemed fans at a concert in Chicago.

Rising-star- Victony premiered his new single “Many Man” on “A Colours show” on Youtube. The melodic singer serenaded fans with a fantastic performance of the song which is a reflection of his journey to fame. Other artistes that have premiered new songs on “A Colours show” are Ayra Starr and Oxlade.

Timaya who recently signed a record deal with international music distribution company-EMPIRE has released a new song titled ‘Get My Money Right’. It is the second official single off his upcoming album titled ‘ChuloVerse’.

Other new songs are:

Gyakie- For My Baby

Ceeza Milli- Big Talk

Dremo- Monaco

Juls- Lokoto Riddim

B Young- Ocean ft BNXN (fka Buju) Raybekah- Ex Boyfriend

Lojay and Sarz- Monalisa(remix) ft Franglish and DJ Babs.