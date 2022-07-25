Says October remains farmers’ annual National Agricultural Show

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The nation’s apex body of farmers, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, kicked against purported agrofair to hold in July.

According to a statement signed by AFAN’s National President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, genuine farmers are currently working assiduously in their farms, because July is the heart of agricultural activities.

The letter reads in part, ” The real farmers are on their farms during this period because we are mostly doing rain-fed production and JULY is the peak of the rainy season.

“Any Agrofair during this time is certainly not for the real farmers but for some adventurists or brief case farmers.

“AFAN is not part of this and certainly the FMARD cannot be part of this, either.”

However, AFAN urged farmers to concentrate on their farms and not to be cajoled by briefcase farmers who wait to exploit unsuspecting farmers.

“All farmers are advised to remain in active production on their farms especially with the attendant insecurity pervading the nooks and crannies of production areas and soaring prices of fertilizer threatening to impede our productivity.

“We should continue to work assiduously to feed the nearly 200,000,000 mouths in Nigeria and the countless number of people in some parts of Africa”, it added.

