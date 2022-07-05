Call on farmers to discard fraudulent information

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Monday, dismissed purported N100,000 grant for each farmer and non-farmer across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, where AFAN emphatically debunked the information which has been spreading on all social media platforms.

According to the statement, farmers under the association have been calling to confirm whether the information emanated from it, which the National President of AFAN has told them is not true but deed it necessary to quickly inform farmers and Nigerians to discard the purported grant of N100,000 for each farmer and non-farmer.

The statement reads in part, “We would like to inform all Nigerian farmers and non farmers alike that there is nothing like N100,000 grant to farmers and non farmers being purportedly promoted by AFAN(All farmers Association of Nigeria).

“The Nigerian public is hereby warned to create distance from these fraudsters by not registering online with them.

“We urge you to heed this as the whole thing is a scam to defraud the poor Nigerian farmers by some unscrupulous elements soon to be named.”

