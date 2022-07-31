By Gabriel Olawale

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi yesterday said that, despite scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements, the world is still witnessing increasing economic, social, cultural and ecological upheavals all of which impact negatively on the quality of life globally.

Speaking in Lagos during the formal launch of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) and unveiling of two books titled, ‘Voyage to Liberation’ and ‘The Minister Shown Approved ‘, Kumuyi said that people across the world are grappling with deep-seated emotional problems.

“Dependence on psychotropic drugs is on the rise. Suicide rate has spiked. It all has to do with the fallen nature of man.” Kumuyi said

“While we appreciate and celebrate the strides that we have made guided by the skillful hands of human ability, we all yearn for something more. This was the mission and mandate of the Lord Jesus Christ to the world two thousand years ago.

“It is this same mandate and mission that now drives me and has led to the birth of the GCK, proclaiming the gospel, and bringing reprieve and solace to a world gripped with mounting and seemingly unresolvable crises.

He said that through the global crusade, not less than 3 million people have been reached with the word of God within the space of one year.

“Based on statistics and analysis of our media streams, the GCK over the past year, has reached more than 150 countries with a monthly average physical audience of between 40,000 to 150,000 and virtual audience of over 3,000,000 people globally.

“We have documented over 200,000 people across the world who have been saved and transformed during these crusades. More than 30 million people have been impacted globally in the last year through the GCK.”

RELATED NEWS