Admission: JAMB, stakeholders peg varsity cutoff marks at 140

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and heads of tertiary education institutions in the country have pegged the minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.



The minimum cut-off mark for universities is 140, while that of polytechnics and colleges of education were pegged at 100.



Announcing this at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided over by minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja, yesterday, after a thorough debate and vote by vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the implication was that every institution had the right to fix its own cut-off mark, even up to 220.



He, however, noted that no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.

The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give 10 per cent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.



The JAMB boss said only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, scored 200 and above.

Ekiti, Enugu indigenes scored 362, 359 points

While giving further statistics of the 2022 examination, Oloyede said 378,639 scored above 200; 520,596 candidates, 190 and above; 704,991 candidates, 180 and above; 934,103 candidates, 170 and above; and 1,192, 057 candidates, 160 and above.



Oloyede, who disclosed names of best performing students in the examination, listed them as Master Adebayo Eyimofe, an indigene of Ekiti State came first with the highest mark of 362 points; and Ugwu Chikelu, an indigene of Enugu State, who came second with 359 points.



He explained that both sat for the examination in one of the Computer-Based Test,CBT, centres in Abuja.



Oloyede named other eight candidates as Igbalaye Ebunoluwa, 357; Emmanuel Oluwanifemi, 357; Ozumba Samuel, 357; Olumide-Attah Ayomide, 355; Lawal Olaoluwa, 355; Dokun Jubril, 354; Amaku Anthony, 354 and Aghulor Divine, 353.

Takes away NABTEB as admission requirement

The JAMB boss said the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, approved that A’ Level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board, NABTEB, would no longer be considered for admission into higher institutions after 2022.



He said: “The Minister of Education has approved that the NABTEB A’ Level GCE will no longer be recognised as a qualification for Direct Entry, DE, from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date, will be able to use it.”

Adamu warns institutions against offering illegal admissions

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, warned institutions against violating laid-down admission guidelines.



According to him, all institutions must adhere strictly to all admission regulations prescribed by the regulatory bodies such as National Universities Commission, NUC; National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, and national Board for Technical Education, NBTE.



This, he said, must be “, particularly with regards to approved quotas, ratios and other specifications meant for improved quality, accountability and equity.”



The minister disclosed that JAMB under Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had so far remitted about N29 billion directly to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.