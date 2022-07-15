…Gets UPA highest Award

Former Executive Director of Projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Olorogun Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE has called on Urhobo nation to encourage economic and human capital development of its people.

Adjogbe, who is the Oyinvwin of Urhobo nation stated this while receiving the Universal Grand Ambassador Award from the Urhobo Progressive Ambassadors, (UPA) at his Evwreni country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, urged Urhobos to shun “pull him down” syndrome.

According to him, “the Urhobos, as a matter of its nation’s agenda, are urged to support any of its people in a position of authority and should resist the lure to join others in fighting themselves.

Though it’s not common amongst our people, he encouraged the Urhobo people to desist from writing feverous petitions against their own people. He urged the people to desist from being used by overzealous politicians to witch-hunt others and that such a situation is rather worrisome.

“Sadly enough, some of our people in Delta State are being used to disorganise our own people for selfish political gains. A situation where some people could arrogantly betray their own brothers is very much worrisome. This situation is rather satanic and not a politics

“We have to promote ourselves because we are lacking in human capital development and we must look out for every opportunity to assist ourselves because it is when there are many trees in the forest that they can stand against the storm.

“We must look for opportunities politically, socially and economically in order to position Urhobos for the task ahead because if you are not well fed, you cannot even play politics.

“As a nation, we must build people to stand and defend Urhobo nation tomorrow. The Urhobo nation is not where it should be at all levels and this must change.

“Whatever support I am giving today is for our children to stand up for the Urhobo nation tomorrow. We need to build people now through human capital development.”

“Urhobo nation should deviate from in-fighting because this has brought it down economically, politically and otherwise. Economic empowerment should get to everybody and human capital development is the key,” Adjogbe added.

On his part, the President-General of Urhobo Progressive Ambassadors, Hon. Mayor O. Mayor said, “We have seen that Adjogbe has the interest of Urhobo and the Urhobos should rely on him.

“We have the pain of Urhobo and as the largest ethnicity in Delta and in Delta central, it has now become a minority in all sectors.

“We came to award Olorogun Samuel Adjogbe, the Oyinvwin of Urhobo nation as the Universal Grand Ambassador of the Urhobo Progressive Ambassadors, we have seen his passion for the Urhobo nation and the society at large, thus we have made him our leader.”

The occasion was attended by Chief Felix Ayovwe, the Otota of Evwreni kingdom, Prince Matthew Uba, Barr Mumakai Unagha and Mr. Fidelis Adjogbe. Others were Mr Peter Maison, the President-General of Unenurhie, Mr Tobi Edirin and a host of other members of the UPA and guests.