.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Festus Iranlade Adeyemi, a PhD research student in the School of Design and Creative Arts, Loughborough University, UK, who is on study leave at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba, Lagos, is scheduled to have an installation exhibition that showcases alternate samples for waste usage.

The exhibition titled “A Creative Arts Intervention”, a research exploration of waste as pigments in practice, opens Thursday July 7, 2022 by 2 p.m. Other days are Friday 8-14 July by 10 a.m-3 p.m., while the campaign and workshop session come up on Tuesday July 12 from 10 a.m.

Venue of the exhibition is the Library Gallery Space, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Lagos. Special guest of honour for the event is Mr. Adesina Isaac Adedayo, President, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, while guests of honour are Dr. Kunle Filani, Artist & Administrator, and Dr. Ademola Azeez, Provost, FCE (T), Akoka, Lagos.

According Adeyemi, the Lagos waste art intervention, which is part of his PhD practice-based research in Loughborough University, is expected to be useful to him as a researcher in his practice and also to the immediate environment. “That is why the campaign and education about a cleaner environment in Lagos is important,” he said.

Festus Iranlade Adeyemi had his Masters from Coventry University, UK, while his Bachelor degree is from Delta State University, Abraka. As an academic staff, Adeyemi has presented and published research papers in reputable journals. He has also attended several conferences and workshops. He is the author of the book, “Critical Issues in Visual Art Education in Nigeria”.

The Lagos waste art intervention is a collaborative work between the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Lagos and Loughborough University, UK.