Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A middle-aged man identified as Sunday had on Sunday mistakenly shot himself while celebrating the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the newly Governor-elect under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

It was gathered that Sunday who is living at Iraye junction of Ile-Ife was over joyous while he was with his friends around his compound to celebrate emergence of Adeleke as the governor-elect.

A source disclosed that, “Sunday went into his house to picked his gun which was loaded. He was attempting to fire a shot to the sky when he shot himself. He is a member of vigilante group but he was claiming that he belong to Amotekun.

“The friends who were at the scene took him to the an hospital in Lagere, Ile-Ife for proper treatment but he was referred to an hospital I don’t know.”

When contacted, the Field Commandant of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu confirmed the incident but denied that Sunday was a member of the outfit.