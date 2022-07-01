…says those troubling the church have overstep their boundary

By Olayinka Latona

Angered by the growing violent crimes across the nation, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called down ‘holy fire’ when he led the congregation, at the July Holy Communion Service, against kidnappers and killer-herdsmen.

Before his sermon, held under the theme, ‘Complete in Jesus’, Pastor Adeboye prayed that those sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements in the country and against the church will no longer know peace.

Adeboye who said he was surprised when he heard the news that some people said churches should not hold for three months said all those who are troubling the church have overstep their boundary.

In his words: “As the Lord lives, every evil plot against the church of the Lord will be consumed by fire in the name of Jesus . From now every kidnappers, terrorists include their sponsors will never experience rest again.

“From now on in the name that is above every other name, every kidnapper, every terrorist, all their supporters will never be able to rest again. The blood running in their vein will turn to fire, the air they breathe will turn to fire, the ground they step will turn to fire, the bed they sleep upon will turn to fire, when they wake up, they will be waking in fire, when they sleep they will be dreaming fire.

” As long as Jesus lives, as long as the name of God I serve is the consuming fire, every evil plot against the church of God, the fire of God will consume them.”