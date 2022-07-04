Prince Adewole Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed his joy and happiness to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitama Kingdom, His Majesty Solomon Iguru for keeping their culture.

More importantly, Adebayo noted, they made it an annual celebration even in far away Washington DC, USA.

Adebayo, a Prince of the Osimawe Kingdom in Ondo State, was special guest of the celebration.

He said he was happy that despite technology and even far way from their country, the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitama is still being celebrated, which according to him, is an indication of the seriousness the people of Uganda attached to their culture.

His words: “I want every African to emulate the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitama culture, because before the white men came, there was a country an there was a culture.

“I am happy that we still remember the heritage of our ancestors. I am happy that here in Washington DC, you can still celebrate this culture and I believe that other African countries and cultures would have learnt one or two from this celebration.

“I think there is need for every African culture to be celebrated wherever Africans may find themselves.

“The culture is who we are and it should be celebrated every now and then,” he stated.