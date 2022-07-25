ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu(right) and Mabel Oboh.

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, has described the return of Mabel Oboh to the party as homecoming.

According to Nwosu “ADC is her home and her time away was just a holiday.”

Recall that Mabel Oboh, ADC’s candidate in Edo state’s 2020 governorship election, joined another party after the election.

Read Also: Mabel Oboh, Edo ADC guber candidate, dumps PDP

However, in a statement yesterday, she announced her return to ADC, saying “I’m back home.”

Welcoming her back, the party’s National Chairman, Chief Nwosu said “In our politics and nation building journey, diversity and inclusion means the world.

“Diversity and inclusion is an area of governance, political parties and the government are ignoring and ADC is taking the lead in making sure we achieve an all-inclusive nation for a functional and united Nigeria.

“Moreover, ADC has an open door policy that gives equal opportunity to all, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, status or cultural differences.

“Moreover, ADC believes in, and practices, politics of inclusion and is sensitive to the vital place of women in making leadership functional.

“It’s for this reason Mabel Oboh will be heading the Diversity & Inclusion Department of the party.

“She has proved over time her passion to touch the every day Nigerian, including woman and the youths.

“ADC will further drive its vision of reaching every member and electorate with the passion and drive Oboh brings. Oboh is simply exceptional in any and every role.

“She is one of the best of hearts, minds intellect, discipline and patriotism in our political space.

“Her Excellency Mabel, we value you. To God the Glory.”

Vanguard News