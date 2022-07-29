By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ahead the 2023 general elections, the House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Florence Funlola Akinrinde, has called on the government to recognise the role of professional women in nation-building by giving them more opportunities in politics to bring positive change to the nation’s leadership.

Akinrinde, who made this call while unveiling campaign offices at the Ifo and Ewekoro LGAs, stressed that women inclusion in governance was a welcome development, insisting that if embraced, mentality of women staying back away from politics would change.

According to her, “inclusion of women in politics is a welcome development and not even the women alone, the younger ones as well, it’s time for us all to step up. That mentality of staying back in politics, that we are not interested is over. Women have to step up, we have to talk for the world to feel us. I believe it’s a good development and I am happy about it.”

Speaking on her chances of winning the election, the ADC candidate said: “I am very confidence that I’m going to win at the poll because I’ve got passion for my constituents especially at the grassroots. I’ve been going rounds for the past few weeks and most of the time I come back heartbroken, because the people are totally forgotten and politicians only come during campaigns and give them stipends and when the election is over that’s all. Nobody remembers them again. This time around, it’s not going to be so.”

Akinrinde described ADC is a friendly party that encourages women and youths participation in politics. “When I joined the party, we’re made to know that the registration form is free for women and youths, so this is a party for women, youths and everyone else.”

Also speaking, the state chairman of the ADC, Hon. Matemilola Adelanwa, assured that the party would emerge victorious in 2023 general elections, stressing that they have all what it would take to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adelanwa therefore appealed to the general public to get their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, as that’s the only weapon that they would use to remove bad leaders from government.

