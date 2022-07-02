By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

As part of its contribution to better the lives of Nigerians, the Abuja Rotary Club, Asokoro Diamond, on Friday, reaffirmed commitments to immensely carry-out humanitarian community projects in Abuja.

This is even as it charged the Federal Government, FG, on responding to the plights of Nigerians and addressing the dwindling state of the nation’s economy.

The Synergy President, Rotn, Adeleke Stephen Adedapo of Asokoro Diamond stated this while presenting his speech during the valedictory handover fellowship themed: “Imagine Rotary”, in Abuja.

Rotn. Augustine Goodluck handed over leadership to Rotn. Stephen Adeleke after spearheading the club from 2021-2022.

Rotn Adedapo, however, appealed to the Rotarians to work with him in the delivery of projects aimed at touching the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, in this year, 2022-2023, imagine rotary year, I want us to walk like we have never walked before because the world out there requires so much from us.

“There are a lot of less privileges; a lot of young guys, young boys who are out of school. A lot of mothers are suffering from maternal and child issues. This in the context of the seven areas of focus of Rotary.

“So, we have to work so hard to make sure that we touch on all of these areas of focus to make sure that we impact life and we make the world smile and better.

“It is my hope and it is my belief that we are all going to stand up and work in synergy because that is the spirit, synergy. We need to synergize and make sure that we do our best so that by the time we are ending the imagine rotary year and looking back, we’ll see that we have covered a lot.”

Earlier in his remarks, the out-going president of Rotary Club, Asokoro Diamond, Rotn Augustine Goodluck noted that his administration carried out a number of projects particularly in secondary schools, hospitals among others.

His words: “the first project that we did in this club was to celebrate Rotary’s 116 years and we planted 116 trees at the Nnamdi Azikiwe expressway. So, it was celebrated with that and then we did the basic education project when we paid the students’ school fees, we distributed books and donated over 200 uniforms.

“School uniforms were for free. In fact, that projects showed this club that people need help at every given time.”

He, however, charged the new administration to continue with carrying-out humanitarian projects particularly in schools and hospitals in order to put a smile on the faces of children and mothers.

He urged fellow Rotarians to be in consensus with the new leadership, stating that it would enable the club to achieve a lot.

Highpoints of the events are: presentation of certificates to Rotarians; presentation of Awards to well deserving Rotarians.

