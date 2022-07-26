.

By Steve Oko

Co-chair of Interfaith Peace and Dialogue Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has bemoaned the condition of Abia State, saying that “the state is stinking and needs cleansing”.

Bishop Onuoha who is the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2023 poll, said that if voted into power, he would declare prayers and solemn assembly in the first week of his inauguration for a spiritual cleansing of the state.

He said that Abia is known God’s Own State but regretted that evil leaders had corrupted the state and driven away God’s presence.

The former Presidential Assistant on Privatisation who said the era of timidly had passed, urged Abians to stand up for their rights and accountability from government.

“Our place is stinking and needs cleansing. God is crying for Abia State, and he wants it cleaned up. We have people with moral deficit. We better return Abia to God and remold the state. “

The governorship hopeful who spoke yesterday when he visited an elder statesman, Obinnaya Nwagbara, in his Ohuhu Umuahia country home, said that the major driving force behind his governorship ambition was to better the lots of the masses.

He argued that public funds should be used for public needs and not to gratify personal desires.

“It’s time to be praying and open your eyes. Public funds must be put in the hands of the public.”

On the disturbing security challenges, Bishop Onuoha advocated the empowerment of traditional rulers to enable them effectively combat the monster in their various domains, arguing that security votes should be used to handle security.

” If you have security votes but cannot secure your environment, there is no need collecting security votes. Security votes should be extended to traditional rulers to help them secure their communities.”