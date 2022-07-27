*Appeals to gov Udom’s intervention

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

MEMBERS of Akwa Ibom State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday joined the nationwide protests in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other affiliate unions over lingering industrial action in public universities.

The protesters numbering over 500 marched from the NLC Secretariat located along Atan Offot through major Streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital to the Government House, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, venue of the peaceful demonstration, chanting solidarity songs.

They carried placards with several inscriptions such as “#End ASUU strike”, “Stop proliferation of universities ,”Sign and implement all negotiated agreements; “Capital No to IPPIS”, “End this unholy Act” “Revitalize our Universities”, among others.

The Labour leaders who addressed the rally appealed to governor Udom Emmanuel to support them in their struggle to resolve the matter between its affiliate unions and the federal government.

Speaking State Chairman of NLC, comrade Sunny James noted that it was surprising that two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari gave the Minister for Education marching order to ensure that the strike actions was resolved as soon as possible nothing happened.

His words: “In this country Nigeria University workers are not on the campuses for more than five months now. Comrades you are also aware that the negotiations on the matter have been going back-and forth

“The Nigeria Labour Congress decided to intervene for its reliable affiliates, but all efforts fell on deaf ears. In Akwa Ibom State, we have the assurance that our governor can help us talk to them that is why we are here.

“His Excellency, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Council Akwa Ibom State workers are here to present our position to you our governor to support and help us to solve this matter”

Comrade James stressed that what Nigerians are experiencing today is not the positive change they craved for and that was promised them seven years ago.

Similarly, NLC’s Head of International Relations, Comrade Uche Ekwe lamented who spoke on behalf of the President , Ayuba Wanna lamented insensitivity of federal government towards the ASUU matter.

“This nationwide protest shows the level of decay that has happened in the society. We need’ to recover the country to start working properly. The money the two major parties realised from the sale of nomination forms, the 20,000dollars, 30, 000 dollars used to woo delegates can get the universities reopened. We Nigeria workers are the most understanding people.

“His Excellency, are here today simply to appeal to you to join our voices to call on the national leadership that we should send our children back to school, no matter what it takes. We don’t want to go to that next level where we will be forced to go on strike, where we’ll be forced to shut down the national economy”, Wabba warned.

Responding, governor Udom Emmanuel who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, assured that he supports calls by Labour that the disagreement between ASUU and the federal government be resolved very soon so that the idling youths could go back to School.

He stressed: “And whoever feels that education is too expensive, let him try ignorance. Within our socio-Economic system, we have those who are retiring, and those who are newly employed. The power of knowledge is what makes the human society to develop from one generation to the another.

“You are a loser when you cannot ensure continuity. It means that by this strike we are delaying those who would have come into the universities and other tertiary institutions, we are delaying those who would have gone on NYSC, to serve the country”

The governor noted that the incessant strke actions discourages parents from sending their children to Schools in Nigeria, stressing.



“We forget to mention flight of capital caused by many Nigerians sending their children abroad because of fear of one strike or the other, and our inability to address problems facing the educational system.

“It is painful to allow for one day, even for one hour the process of knowledge creation, and knowledge transmission to be in jeopardy. That is why we are committed to supporting you,(NLC), and we are impressed by the way you conducted yourselves peacefully and orderly”