By Miftaudeen Raji

There have been speculations that the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has defected to the Labour Party, LP, to fly its flag in the 2023 Lagos governorship election.

However, checks by Vanguard has revealed otherwise.

The social media is currently charged with euphoria by the OBI-dients — as supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party are popularly regarded —that Ambode had joined the party to fly its flag in Lagos.

Already, incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Olajide Adediran, popular as Jandor, have emerged the governorship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, respectively.

Ambode served as governor of Lagos State between 2015 and 2019, before Sanwo-Olu took over after beating Ambode at the APC primary.

Meanwhile, sources very close to Ambode dismissed the insinuation that the former governor picked the Labour Party, LP, ticket.

Vanguard learned that Ambode had not picked governorship ticket of any party, and that those promoting the idea are just desirous of the former governor coming back to govern Lagos.

Mixed reactions, however, have been greeting the rumoured defection of the former governor.

For @phychem11: “If it’s true that Ambode will be contesting the Lagos State gubernatorial election under the Labour Party then he’ll surely win in a free and fair election.”

@Omojuwa tweeted: “LOL. It’s fun when we Twitter users advise the ones who actually play the politics.

“Ambode picking the Labour Party ticket will be a great exercise to watch, drive some enthusiasm here and there of course. That’s where it ends. He’d know that too. He plays the real game.”

“Labour Party has always been a fair party before Peter Obi. In fact, there are a lot of governors that I have emerged from the party,” @am_livingspring tweeted.

@Nurudee38611704: “So now LP wants to recycle old BAT/ APC products for you and you are so happy. Why do you drink the mess-up portion of water instead of taking from source The BAT?”

A staunch supporter of Obi, @sm_legit, tweeted, “I will be happy if this is true. I was discussing with some of my friends yesterday that I want Ambode to contest for Lagos under the Labour Party and see how people will vote massively for him.

“Now I can feel the winning breath that @PeterObi will win Lagos.”

