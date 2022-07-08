Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi

By Esther Onyegbula

Police operatives attached to the Ojota Division, Lagos State Command, are currently investigating the murder of an 82-year-old woman.

The woman, identified as Augustine Ayodele, before her death lived at 20 Niyi Ogunleye Street, Ojota, with her maid.

According to one of her neighbours who spoke with Vanguard correspondent on the condition of anonymity, “the woman was found dead in a pool of blood in her apartment on July 1.

“She had marks of violence on parts of her body including her forehead, which suggests the deceased must have been stabbed to death.”

Vanguard gathered that a team of detectives visited the scene immediately after the case was reported at the divisional police station.

Thereafter, her corpse was evacuated and deposited in the morgue in Yaba for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the maid living with the deceased has been arrested and interrogated by homicide detectives.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said investigation is ongoing.

“When police detectives visited the crime scene they discovered marks of violence on the body of the deceased. Her corpse is at the morgue for autopsy.

“Police have also arrested the only maid living with the deceased. She is presently being interrogated by homicide detectives,” he added.

