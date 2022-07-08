By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

AFTER what looked like a respite for almost a year, cult-related killings have resumed in Edo State as no fewer than eight persons were feared dead in various parts of Benin City due to rival cult clashes.

Although the identities of the cult groups remain unclear, Vanguard gathered last night that the killings were because a young man abandoned his cult group to join a rival group, which was said to be a taboo in his group.

He was said to have been killed by members of his former group while members of his new group embarked on a revenge mission.

It was gathered that one of the groups had gone to look for one of their targets around Wire Road but did not see him and they killed his mother.

Vanguard gathered that the killings took place in Asoro, Igbukguoko, Evbuotubu from Ogida side, Wire Road, Ibiwe, Ebo Street areas and had led to several persons being injured.

2 killed —Police

But the Edo State Police Command said two men were killed in separate gun attacks in Benin City, on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, yesterday said: “I do not know about eight people getting killed and it is not good for members of the public.

“What I know is that on Wednesday, one man in Ugbowo axis was attacked and killed, so, I promptly asked the control room to do something about it. And the DPO in that area swiftly moved to the crime scene to evacuate the body.

“Also in the afternoon of the same day, we got information that a Public Work Volunteer, PUWOV, official while discharging his duties was killed by some suspect who came in a vehicle and opened fire on him.”

Vanguard News