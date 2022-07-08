By Festus Ahon

A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Daniel Yingi has felicitated with the governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Yingi in a statement described Okowa as a passionate leader and role model who had inspired many within and outside his generation to greatness, saying; “having worked closely with Governor Okowa I can attest that his choice as the running mate to PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubarkar is well merited”.

Yingi who is the immediate Special Adviser to the governor on Environment and Marine Transportation, said Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has always been a trailblazer in the affairs of people.

Saying that he is being celebrated across the globe for his services to God and humanity, the former Lawmaker stressed that “the 63rd birthday anniversary is unique as it will be the last to be celebrated as Governor. He will be marking his 64 birthday as Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria by the divine grace of God.

“I wish to on behalf of my family, congratulate my dear boss, a leader of inestimable value, a trailblazer, and servant of God, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his 63rd birthday anniversary. “My Governor, your diligence, hard-work, commitment to excellence, simple approach to life and service to God and humanity has brought you thus far. As you celebrate today, my prayers is more God’s grace and mercies upon your life. We look forward to celebrating you next year in Abuja as Vice President of our dear nation, Nigeria”.

