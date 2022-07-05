File: A screenshot from a video released by student’s kidnappers.

By Ihrahim Hassan Wuyo and Marie-Therese Nanlong

Five persons were killed in two separate attacks in Kaduna and Plateau States at the weekend. 15 others were abducted.

The Kaduna incident claimed four lives whereas one life was lost in Plateau.

Four villagers were reportedly killed in the Kaduna attack which happened in Iburu village under Kufara District of Kajuru LGA.

Read Also: Kidnappers release Ango Abdullahi’s son, foreigner, 5 other Kaduna train attack victims

Mr. Daniel Garba, a community leader in Kufana, said terrorists raided the community in the night.

“They stormed the community at night and killed three people while the fourth person was killed on his way to offer assistance. So far, they kidnapped 15 of our people,” he said.

“We are not happy with the attacks being carried out by bandits around the area.

“Government and security agencies operating in the area are doing their best towards tackling insecurity in the area”.

The Plateau Friday night ambush happened at Kwi, Riyom local government area. The deceased, 35 years old Amos Pam, was said to have been ambushed at about 7.30 pm while on his way home from work.

The National President, Berom Youth Moulder Association, BYM, Solomon Mwantiri, and the National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident, saying the victim who left behind a wife and two children had been buried.

Tengwong noted, “The incident happened around 7:30 pm on Friday when he was ambushed on his way home by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias who opened fire on him.

“In a related development, operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command arrested a suspected terrorist with a loaded AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige, the police said that upon receipt of credible intelligence on suspected movement of illicit arms around Mariri village, near Saminaka in Lere LGA of Kaduna State, CP Yekini Ayoku, ordered an immediate security cordon of the area which yielded positive result with the arrest of the terrorist.