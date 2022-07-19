Nigerian popular singer, Davido raised the alarm that his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who won the governorship election in Osun state on Saturday is yet to receive a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Davido made this know on Tuesday in a tweet via his Twitter handle.

Recall that INEC had on Sunday declared Adeleke as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

Announcing the results, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the INEC Returning Officer, said Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to beat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 375,027 votes.

“48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL,” Davido tweeted.

“Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law!”

48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL



Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People!



Issue the certificate as required by Law! 💡 — Davido (@davido) July 19, 2022