…corpse recovered

The remains of 28-year-old man Sodiq Aremu, who jumped into Elegushi beach and drowned in the Lekki area of Lagos, have been recovered and evacuated into the morgue.

Sodiq Aremu, a native of the Ona Ora area, Oyo was last seen alive on Thursday, July 7, when he suddenly dropped his bag and jumped into the beach.

It was learned that all efforts to trace and rescued him proved abortive.

However, on Saturday, July 9 at about 1:30 pm the victim’s corpse was found floating on the surface of the ocean.

Sequel to the report, police detectives visited the scene of the incident and took photographs.

Spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the corpse of the man who jumped into the beach was seen on July 9, floating.

“His corpse has been recovered and evacuated into the morgue. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.