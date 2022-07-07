.

THE Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has said the 2023 elections won’t be based on my turn, ethnicity or religion.

He said this fielding questions on Arise Tv Morning Show.

“This election will not be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, and religion. It will be based on a Nigerian agenda to save this Nigeria. Nigeria is in a coma, and it needs a specialist, and that is why I’m offering to save its life or it will die. I’m appealing to people to vote to save Nigeria, and to save Nigeria is to hire the best.”

He added that primitive considerations by Nigerians during electoral cycles had led Nigeria to the current quagmire, adding that in 2023 Nigerians must elect a capable candidate to pilot the country’s affairs.

He said: “Nigeria is in a coma and needs an expert to save it. I am appealing to Nigerians to vote for me as the best man for the job and not because of primitive consideration. I don’t want Nigerians to vote for me because I am from the South or on a regional basis. I want Nigerians to vote for me based on competence and what I can offer.”