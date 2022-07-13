Funke Akindele, popular Nollywood Actress and 2023 running mate to Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, says the need to bring positive change to women, youth and children informed her acceptance.

Akindele, who was unveiled by the Lagos State PDP, yesterday, at a carnival-like event that had the party’s candidates, leaders and members in attendance, at Ikorodu, said her decision to join Adediran was a huge sacrifice.

While expressing delight in the ticket, Akindele said she had abandoned her passion and career of 14 years in order to bring positive change to Lagos residents.

“Jandor has sacrificed a lot talking about young people passionately, for over seven years, to plan this project; abandoning his business to make a change in the state. So, I am going to put aside my career now. I am coming out for the women, the youths; we have talents in Nigeria. We need to explore what we have.

“We have both made sacrifices to join politics to bring positive change to the people of Ikorodu and the state. We should build a state where our children can live, rather than running abroad. I am joining Jandor to bring a breath of fresh air to Ikorodu and Lagos,” she said.

Akindele, who noted that she initially ran away when nominated for the ticket, said God and the people promised to be behind her.

“I answered the call. We are the owners of Lagos; we will vote, win and rule the state. For the women, I am going there for you. For the youths and the children, I am there for you. We can do a lot for this state and country and make things work. We are youths, we can run, we have energy to fix Lagos state. For my Ikorodu people, I thank you. I will not put you to shame. PDP is taking over,” Akindele added.

Presenting the flag of the party to Akindele, Mr Philip Aivoji, the Lagos PDP Chairman, said that it was time for PDP to take over leadership in the state.

“When the time of a thing has come, no one can cover it. By the power of God, we have come to light up Ikorodu and all parts of Lagos State. By the Grace of God, victory is ours and it is certain in 2023,” Aivoji said.