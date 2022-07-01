.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The President, Middle-Belt Youth Vanguard, Prince Miaphen, on Friday, advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (also known as El-Dabi) as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election

In a statement released in Abuja, Miaphen said that doing so would be in the best interest of the party in the present circumstance.

APC, he said, needs to include the youths in governance, adding that “the youth are tireless in their pursuit of this mandate.”

He said, “Today, the 1st day of July, 2022, I wish to join the clarion call on the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Progressive Governors, and indeed, the leadership of the APC to adopt Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El Dabi) as the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC.

“Recall that the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Niger Delta Youth Council and coalition of youth leaders from National Youth Bodies, the All Progressive Congress Youth Groups, Student Groups have already thrown their weight behind Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda as the best choice for the Vice Presidential candidacy of the ruling party.

“This continuous call, massive youth agitation and mountainous support for El Dabi is first, in line with the Youth O’Clock Agenda and second, for his capacity and rich credentials.

“It is the resolve of the organised youth body that the least acceptable condition for the Youth O’Clock come 2023 is a Vice President who is within the 50 years range.

“And it is not just about being young, but also possessing the requisite credentials and capacity to lead the country in this capacity at a time that dynamic and digital leadership is most desirable. Dr. Dauda is capable and ready.

“Furthermore, it aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to reward the youth support for his administration by supporting them in turn to top leadership positions.

“All the stakeholders of APC should ensure that this promise is kept so that the youth can work wholeheartedly, knowing that they are partners and not mere tools to be used and discarded.

“I therefore wish to urge all concerned to hearken to the youth in this regard. We shall continue to support President Buhari and the APC. But for a profitable partnership with the youth, let Dr. I.B. Dauda go for us.”

Miaphen also said that it was not for nothing that the youth were tireless in their pursuit of this mandate.

“We are firm and insistent because we understand the political mood and atmosphere in the country as far as young people are concerned. It is our hope that the needful is done, and that Dr. Dauda will deputize the Jagaban.”