** says no single petition recorded in Nasarawa

By David Odama

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Francis Orogu yesterday boasted that his party will take over the administration of Nassrawa in 2023 as the party was working assidiously as well as catching on the crisis in the ruling APC to wrest power from the party in 2023 general elections.

Orogu said shortly after a stakeholders meeting in Lafia while fielding questions from Journalists that the party in the state has tied all the nuts and had perfected strategies to go into the 2023 general elections and to come out victorious

The chairman further said that the party has conducted one of the best and successful primary elections ahead of the general elections 2023 without recoding any single petition or protest in Nasarawa state

According to the state party chairman, the merger between APGA and PDP tells alot about the amount of vote that the PDP would get in the 2023 elections boasting that PDP conducted the best elections in Nassarawa State.

“We meet with all the elders, local Government chairmen of the party and all the candidates to strategize on the 2023 election, appraised development and achievement of the party after the primaries of all the candidates. We have taken a positive position that would exit Abdullahi Sule and his team in 2023”, Orogu boasted.

“We had about 100 candidate contesting elective positions in Nasarawa and elections were conducted without one petition at the moment, instead we were having congratulatory messages which showed how far we are going to take over the state in 2023” PDP Chairman declared

While expressing confident that with current reforms in the electoral process and the outcome of the just concluded Osun governorship election Orogu said he has no doubt that his party would be victorious in 2023 general elections

Orogu while lamenting that the state has suffered setbacks in the past in the hands of those he described as strangers appealed to those with the interest of the state at heart to obtained their PVC to vote out poverty, hardship, insecurity, nepotism in the state in2023.