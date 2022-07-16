… Says Governorship Primary Election Litigations would be Resolved

... Urges Supporters to get PVCs

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told all other political parties in the state to get ready for a shocker in the 2023 general elections.

It said its candidates would win all elective positions in the state.

Spokesman of the party, Andeta’rang Irammae, who spoke also said the litigations that greeted the gubernatorial primary elections of the party would also be resolved.

He however enjoined supporters of the party and residents of the state to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, ready to exercise their franchise in 2023.

In his words, “ We are a truly Democratic Party and we are applying political and democratic means to address the grievances of some aspirants who have dragged the party and our Governorship Candidate Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas to court.

“The aggrieved aspirants are our members and PDP is one big family whose umbrella is capable of accommodating all.

“Our internal conflict resolution mechanism is stronger and more efficient than any other political party in the country.

“PDP members, supporters and the public are hereby enjoined to remain calm as the National Secretariat of our great party and our State chapter are on top of the issues at hand and very soon we will resolve internal family issues.

“Our primary concern is to win all elective positions in the 2023 elections and we would not leave anything to chance on our road to achieving this goal.

“We want to urge PDP loyalists, supporters and the public to use the window provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register and ensure they collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to vote for PDP at the State and National level so we return our dear country back on the path of growth and prosperity.

“This country cannot afford to survive another four years of misrule, bad governance and visionless leadership which the APC has provided at the national level in the past seven and half years.“