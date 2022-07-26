.

–Begins grassroots mobilization in North Central

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of 2023 elections, a political group under the aegis of Peter Obi Grassroots Alliance, POGA, has said it will go spiritual for the emergence of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as the next president.

Already, the group said it has commenced vote mobilization and sensitization exercise to educate the grassroots on how to know their wards, polling units, party candidate, party logo as well as how to thumb-print on election day.

Speaking while flagging off the sensitization exercise in Abuja, Tuesday, the National Coordinator of POGA, Kenechukwu Udokwu said a lot of people don’t know where their wards and polling booths are.

He said on election day, the name and image of the LP’s presidential candidate will not be on the ballot paper, rather the party’s logo which has the father, the mother, and the child.

“This is the only party logo where you have mama, Papa, and picking,” he said.

Udokwu said though the LP presidential candidate is from the Southeast, he would not concentrate his development projects in one geo-political zone.

On why he and his group embarked on the sensitization exercise, he said, “It is my burning desire to see our country get it right this time. Our activities will be sorely on the grassroots, going from ward to ward.”

The POGA Coordinator said that the group has a membership strength of about 3,500 and offices across the six geo-political zones.

Also speaking, Engr. Micheal Njoku said that members will embark on spiritual exercises to ensure that Mr. Obi emerges the next president of the country.

He said, “we will go spiritual like what happened in the Holy Book between David and Goliath by praying every day that God should make Peter Obi the next president of the country.

“Through our prayers, we will move the mountain. The miracle that Jesus Christ performed will happen for Peter Obi, he is going to win by miracle.”

Speaking earlier, the POGA Chairman, Byazhin Ward, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Afiazuba Ifeacho, said, “We are going to take back the country from the hands of lunatics. Peter Obi is qualified to rule this country. If you are hungry, if you don’t have work, weep no more. We are moving forward and by the grace of God, we will succeed.”

Collaborating his position, the Vice Chairman of the group, Ihezie Chidi Everest, who said he was once a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before joining the Labour Party said, “We pray that God Almighty will grant us our heart desire.

“Peter Obi is somebody Nigerians need at this critical moment because he has been tested.”

The President of Oduduwa Forum, Abia State Multi-Purpose Cooperation Society, Victor Akinade delivered a solidarity message at the occasion that had many youth leaders in attendance.