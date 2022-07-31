Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday, scored 250 votes to emerge victorious at the Ebonyi South All Progressive Congress, APC, Senatorial fresh election in the State.

The election, which took place at the Afikpo North Local Government Headquarters, witnessed the heavy presence of Security operatives, APC supporters, Journalists, among others.

Declaring the results, the Chairman of the Electoral Panel for APC Ebonyi South Senatorial district election, Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo affirmed that Umahi having scored the highest number of votes is declared the winner of the election.

According to him, a total of 275 votes was cast; 268 votes were valid while 7 was invalid.

“Austin Chukwu Umahi scored 10 votes; Ann Agom Eze 0; David Umahi scored 250 votes; Ibiam Margret 3 votes; Mrs. Chukwu Elizabeth Nwakeago 5 votes.”

“Based on the powers bestowed on me, I declared Umahi winner of the election having scored 250 and is hereby returned as winner.”

In his acceptance speech, Governor Umahi thanked his supporters for their solidarity and described his ticket as “a very strong one.”

“This ticket is a very strong ticket. Thank all of you for your solidarity. I accept this honour done to me by God. I have fought battles all my life and I have won all of them.”

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki had last week declared Princess Ann Agom-Eze, as the APC Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South Zone in the 2023 general election.

The Court also, in it’s ruling gave room for a fresh primary election to be held within 14 days.

This development, made Ann Agom Eze to appeal the ruling of the Court and decided to abort the fresh primary election of the APC, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement on Sunday, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, said she stayed off from the ordered fresh primaries of the party in the zone because there was an appeal for stay on execution on the matter.

This was as she said she could not be part of a premeditated exercise, which she noted, would be marred with irregularities.

According to her, “Waking up this morning, I was going through my messages and I stumbled where someone was talking about primaries at Afikpo.

“I am not going to be part of it because the authentic Ebonyi South Senatorial primaries happened on the 28/5/2022 and it is still subsisting.

“This is because the judgment delivered at the Federal High court Abakaliki on the 22/7/2022 was not totally in our favour and we had to appeal the part of the judgment that allowed for fresh primaries to accommodate strangers to the process since 26/07/2022. We also filed a motion for stay of execution and injunction pending Appeal.

“All the relevant bodies were served; INEC, our party, APC and the 1st Plaintiff since 27/07/2022 and 28/07/2022. Until the determination of the Appeal. I believe there should be no other primary as the matter is sub-judiced and the rule is that all the parties must stay actions on the matter. We also wrote letters to INEC and our great party urging them to observe the rules of les pendis.

“Am looking forward to the judgment of the Court of Appeal as a law abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I am confident that the court will do justice.”

Recall that a Federal High Court, had, penultimate Friday, disqualified Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and averred that Agom-Eze, who was the second runner-up in the May 28, 2022, senatorial primaries, be allowed to contest the 2023 senatorial election.

Consequently, a document signed by the APC Chairman in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, stated that the party would hold the ordered fresh primaries, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Governor David Nweze Umahi’s brother, Austin Umahi, was the winner of the 1st primary, acting as place-holder for Umahi.

After his presidential bid, his brother withdrew, and a 2nd primary election declared Umahi the winner even as Ann Agom-Eze said she was the real winner, citing the 2022 Electoral Act.

Agom-Eze was recognised by INEC as the candidate, while Governor Umahi challenged it, and a fresh election was ordered.

Reacting to the fresh primary election, Ebonyi APC chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha stated that Ann Agom Eze was not a member of the APC .

“Ann cannot win a Councillorship position in her Ward. She would have been here to test her popularity. She is not a member of the APC. She has not paid dues. He name cannot be found in a register in APC.

“It’s unfortunate that she is being sponsored by members of the opposition in the State.”

