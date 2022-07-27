CHAIRMAN of the South-West Agenda for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos State, Mr. Monsuru Alao, yesterday, assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will defeat his opponents with a humiliating landslide victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Alao, in a statement, said though the APC suffered defeat in Osun State, Tinubu will emerge from the ashes of that loss to clinch an amazing landslide victory at the presidential poll come next year.

He said: “I can assure you that the presidential election is certainly going to be a different ball game, because unknown to many people, Tinubu has quite a sizeable number of dedicated admirers in other political parties, who are ready to champion his political cause when it comes to the presidency.

“Knowing Tinubu for who he is, you can be sure that he is not resting on his oars, just as SWAGA and various organizations are busy working round the clock in intensive consultations and mobilisations both at the grassroots and the top level. I am happy to tell you that all the efforts are yielding fruitful dividends.”

In addition, the SWAGA chairman said: “It is merely wishful thinking for any of the contestants or their supporters to expect that Tinubu will lose out to them. Any of his antagonists or opponents who think so will soon discover at the last minute, that they are merely daydreaming.”