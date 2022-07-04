…to support Oyetola’ s re-election bid in Osun

By Adeola Badru

An international businessman, Tijani Remilekun Usman, has pledged to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s campaign train with N100million and branded items, ahead of the 2023 election.

Usman, during the pledge, while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Ilesha, also declared his total support for the re-election bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The Ilesha-born international businessman said he has begun the distribution of 1,500 bags of 5kg rice to Osun residents ahead of the election, while embarking on house to house mobilization.

‘The General’ as he is fondly called, is a philanthropist who spend millions of naira annually to support the downtrodden and uses his platform to train and empower youths in various sector

Usman, who is also the initiator and Financier of Ijesha Grand Marathon race said, he is supporting Governor Oyetola because of his achievements in infrastructural development and provision of basic amenities in the state.

He said: “Governor Oyetola deserves to be re-elected because he is a leader with genuine passion for the advancement of the state, he is doing well and i believe continuity of his leadership style will take the state to a greater height.”

On Tibubu’s presidential ambition, ‘The General’ said: “AsiwajuTinubu is an icon to emulate. He made me understand that life is not just for living but you must have a goal and make impact.”

“I am confident that Asiwaju Tinubu will emerge as president and make positive impact as the president, and he needs to be supported by every right thinking mind who wants the progress of this country.”