By Vincent Ujumadu

PROPHET Godfrey Gbujie of the Ministerial Leader of World Zionist Union has said that the presidential bid of the candidate of the Labour Party ( LP), Mr. Peter Obi was not ordinary, stating that there were strong spiritual forces backing him in the race.

Speaking in Awka yesterday, Gbujie said Nigerians might witness surprises in the polls and called for prayers for a peaceful exercise.

He said: “The level of problems we are witnessing now will be a child’s play to what shall happen next year and so everyone should pray and prepare because things will not be easy.

“What is happening around Peter Obi ahead of 2023 presidential election is not ordinary and everybody especially those in authorities should be very careful.

“I am saying this because nothing happens accidentally in the religious, economic and socio-political realm.

“The hand of God is behind what is happening around Peter Obi, especially the mass support from the youths across the country.

“This calls for serious warning for those at the corridors of power. Obi, Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and many others have been listed among actors to fulfill the divine plans for the country.”

He regretted that the country had moved three steps backward due to sins, noting that everyone, regardless of tribe and creed, must join in the national prayers.