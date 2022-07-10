…Nigeria needs Peter Obi more than Peter Obi needs Nigeria

By Peter Okutu

A group known as AKACHUKWU Liberation Movement, weekend stated that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Dr. Peter Obi, in the 2023 general election, has his credibility, credentials and character as an edge over other candidates in the presidential race.

The leader of the group, Prince Chidi Ezeorji who stated this during the group’s meeting in Abakaliki, emphasized that “Nigeria needs Peter Obi more than Peter Obi needs Nigeria.”

According to him, “without Peter Obi the country is gone. Peter Obi is now a selling point because people are tired of ethnicity, and religion. Nigerians needs somebody that can transform the society and move us from the level of poverty to the level of abundance.”

Ezeorji who is a political analysts called on Nigerians to go and get their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs in order to effect a change in the country’s political arena.

“We need someone who can create employment, wealth and other forms of innovations and not one who only wants to share money.

“98 percent of our IGR is going for debt servicing. We will loose our sovereignty soon, if nothing is done. Dr. Peter Obi has the capacity to cause a turnaround in our economy and other sectors.

“For us in Ebonyi, we need a Government that can harness the natural resources domiciled in about 9 Local Government Areas of the State. Ebonyi depends on Federal allocation to survive. This disheartening. If Nigeria was properly managed, it would have been exploring the Ukrain/Russia war to become one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

“We import virtually everything. We import fuel, beverages and lots more. He has shown capacity and that was eloquent when he was the Governor of Anambra State. Peter is a wide fire. He is a movement and nobody can stop it.

“The Governorship hopeful, Engr. Fidelis Nwanchor is a man of proven integrity and capacity. Our group was set up about four years and he was not in the picture. But as time went on, every reasonable man knows that Ebonyi is divided into three zones, namely Ebonyi North, South and Central.

“All the zones have taken their turn in the rulership of the country and therefore, it should go back to the Northern zone, particularly Izzi LGA. No other candidate that is qualified. His track records show that he is the only politician without an enemy. He is loved by many and has the support of Ebonyi people.

“He made sure that power goes back to South and that was what led to the emergence of the present administration. He is a good man without any protocols. We are tired of money bags politicians. I will never allow to my children to be enslaved. We are tied of criminals .

“Our PVCs are important. From the newly signed Electoral Act, everybody must get his or her PVC and must vote in the election. Bad leaders are emerging because we are not voting and we have to defend your votes come 2023.”

The group, which is powered by a non Governmental Organization, Equity and Justice Advocacy Nigeria, has been in existence in the State for over four years. Ends