-Seeks members total support to form govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman,Senator Walid Jibrin has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is a very important and resourceful member of the PDP who should not be allowed to leave the Party.

He said Wike has committed so much in building and sustaining the party, and therefore Party members should desist from doing anything that would encourage him to leave.

Senator Jibrin in a statement on Sunday,explained that ” I have noted with a great concern and great sense of feeling on the various recent comments coming from some of our PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of Chief Okowa the Governor of Delta State as the Vice Presidential Candidate, by the Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of our Party P.D.P the biggest party not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

“All the comments and various submissions are very normal in any political set up in Nigeria today with P.D.P being the strongest and most prominent party that has all potentials to form Government in 2023.”

“We must come back to our senses by all our members and all most responsible and respectful Nigerians by giving total support to the party to enable it form Government by holding all political positions in Nigeria in 2023.”

“It is therefore very necessary that when our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and our National Chairman, Senator Ayochia Ayu return to Nigeria very soon from abroad, the following must be done immediately:”

“A very important visit must be undertaken to Governor Wike comprising of the following group:

P.D.P Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. P.D.P Vice Presidential Candidate Governor of Delta State, Chief Okowa.

P.D.P National Chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu and his NWC.

P.D.P BOT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibril

Representative of BOT membership.

Current 13 P.D.P Governors.Former P.D.P Governors. Former P.D.P Ministers.

Some P.D.P Elders from Zones and States.”

“The Committee should be headed by the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

“It is very important to note that Governor Wike is very responsible and very obedient member of P.D.P who assisted tremendously toward building the party to what it is today.”

“We must therefore encourage him to never leave the party. In the light of the above, I want to appeal to all P.D.P members and leaders to shun away from unorthodox comments aimed at reducing and running down the party.”

“We must come together and unite ourselves as earlier established by our founding fathers.We should therefore shun any bad comment aimed at dividing us. We must be ready to forget and forgive ourselves by encouraging Nigerians to continue supporting us and our party.”

“It is my strong appeal to all current and former Governors, former Presidents of Nigeria not to add more fuel into the fire but to always try to quench the fire from spreading.”

“May I say it loud that we support all our current PDP Governors for their greatest assistance to the party always. May I also specifically thank all our Former Presidents of Nigeria especially,General Yakubu Gowon

General Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida ,General Abdulsalami Abubakar,Mr. Ebele Jonathan Good luck and other leaders like, General Aliyu Gusau,

all Present, former Party Chairmen in all the States,our National Assembly Members, past and present,BOT members, past and present, our Youths and Women

and all Nigerians.”He said.