…Wants dissolution of Ekiti state ‘factional’ exco

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

IN what appears to be passage of vote of no confidence on its leader, a political group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State has called for the immediate suspension of former governor Ayo Fayose from the party.

The group, Ekiti Political Intervention Coalition, EPIC, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Co-Convener, Alexander Obisesan, also called on the party to dissolve the ‘factional’ PDP executives in the state and install a caretaker committee to reorganise the party.

While congratulating Senator Ademola Adeleke for emerging victorious in the Osun governorship poll, EPIC attributed PDP’s poor showing in Ekiti State to the alleged “Fayose’s mismanagement of the party for personal gains and secret alliance with the APC.”

The group further said, “Former governor Fayose has lost the trust and confidence of PDP members in Ekiti State; he has the respect of the people and has become surplus to requirement in Ekiti politics.”

The Coalition also called on PDP governors across the country to distance themselves from Fayose, alleging that he is secretly working for the APC to win the 2023 presidential election.

It claimed that “PDP members in Ekiti State and across the country are disenchanted with former governor Ayodele Fayose and blaming him for the party’s worst performance in Ekiti State since 1999.

“It is no longer hidden to party members and Nigerians that Fayose deliberately worked against PDP’s fielding of popular candidates in 2018 and 2022 in order to please some interest in the APC.

“While the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State is a reprieve for the PDP in the South-West, the party should, however, take a deliberate step to reorganise the party in Ekiti State.

“Since it has become evident that Fayose will never work for the PDP presidential candidate as his alliance with Asiwaju Tinubu is not hidden, it is time for the PDP governors to distance themselves from him,” the statement added.