…Podium International Magazine Publisher, Titi Aboyade-Cole

As the nation counts down to electing new leaders come 2023, Titi Aboyade-Cole; a United Kingdom trained TV broadcaster, filmmaker & publisher of the famous Podium International Magazine has emphasised the importance of getting it right and making the right choice in 2023.

With the major political parties haven chosen their respective flag bearers and the inevitable elections just 8-months away, Aboyade Cole said electing the “right leader” in 2023 has an epic significance towards shaping the future of the country and its citizens.

In her words, ‘I see alot of social media banter and sentiments and I must remind everyone that elections will not hold on social media, it’s important everyone who is eligible to vote get their PVC and actually go out and vote. Enough of the lip service, it’s time we all get involved in electing the next president to pilot the affairs of the nation for the next for years at least’.

Known for her vocal and passionate persona when it comes to national issues, Aboyade-Cole went on to say, ‘there’s a lot of insecurity in Nigeria, alot needs to change, we can not continue with this 1999 constitution and expect things to be different. Only an ignorant person does things the same way all the time and expects a miraculous different result’.

‘I urge the Nigerian youth that is clamouring for true change in this country to get their PVC and zero in on recycling the same set of politicians that messed up the country and brought her to her knees. We need to move en masse, to vote for true change without looking at the stipends and bribes the politicians give, because taking that money to vote for the wrong candidates is simply enslaving ourselves and enslaving the future of our kids and even the unborn generation.

‘Let me give you a simple analogy, I had a family set of events last week and you won’t believe that the cost of pepper to cook a bag of jollof rice is literally triple. A bag of rice now is 32,000 which is not the problem, but guess what, the pepper and other ingredients used to cook each bag of rice cost us over 80,000naira. So, how do we make sense of this? Soon a meal as basic as Jollof rice might not be affordable to the common man’.

So, this is a clarion call to everyone to wake up, smell the coffee and know it shouldn’t be business as usual. It’s not enough to get your PVC and still vote for the wrong candidate, because we’ll all suffer from it. We must not deceive ourselves this time,’ she concluded.