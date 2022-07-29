By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, a group, Tinubu Youth Disciples, TYD, has urged Nigerians to put aside religious sentiments come 2023.

Convener of the Group, Engr. Koyoyo Uhrorho, made the call at the unveiling/inauguration of the group in Abuja.

Urhoho said sentiments has divided Nigeria enough, adding that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu/Shettima shouldn’t be an issue of great concern.

He said, “At this critical stage in our country, Nigerian. The sentiments that have divided and held us down as a country should be abandoned and put aside to build a better nation. By divine mandate, we were born Nigerians by tribe and nationality before religion was introduced, it is therefore awkward to promote the issue of religion to the detriment of our great nation.

“On the Muslim/Muslim ticket of Tinubu/Shettima, it is our take that what this country needs at this crucial time is competence and the ability to deliver. The problem bedeviling us today is not religion, hence the hullabaloo about the Muslim/Muslim Tinubu/Shettima ticket is unnecessary politicized and misplaced.

“We know the pedigree of Tinubu/Shettima, their level of Competence, their passion for good governance, their desire for a better Nigeria.

“Therefore, we the Tinubu Youth Disciples (TYD) are standing firm and joining hands for the actualization of the Tinubu/Shettima mandate 2023.”

